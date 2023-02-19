India Political Updates: Amit Shah meets ailing MP Girish Bapat ahead of Pune bypolls
updated: Feb 19 2023, 08:53 ist
08:43
Shah meets ailing Pune MP Girish Bapat
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, met ailing Pune Lok Sabha MP Girish Bapat at the Mahatma Phule Museum on Saturday night. Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Pune, met Bapat after attending the book launch of the Marathi version of Modi@20, by party colleague Madhav Bhandari. Bapat, the ailing MP from Pune, addressed Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Thursday ahead of the February 26 Kasba Assembly byelection here and expressed confidence of a comfortable win. Earlier, Shah met the daughters of police officers and soldiers who were martyred in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah will inaugurate Shivsrushti, the dream project of late 'Shivsahir' Babasaheb Purandare in Pune before heading to Kolhapur to attend some programmes.
08:39
AAP slams EC ruling on Shiv Sena factions, calls it extension of BJP's 'Operation Lotus'
The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday condemned the decision of the Election Commission of India to recognise the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the realShivSenaand said it was an extension of the Bharatiya Janata Party's "Operation Lotus". "Operation Lotus" is a term used by opposition parties alleging foul play on the part of the BJP to topple governments in states by poaching legislators and bringing about splits in ruling parties.
08:38
Shah hails EC decision; attacks Uddhav with 'licking soles of those with opposite ideology' jibe
Union Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said those who chose to "lick the soles" of people with opposite ideologies have found which side truth was on after the Election Commission declared the faction headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the realShivSenaand gave it the 'bow and arrow' symbol. Shah also said the Bharatiya Janata Party's ideological bases were being completed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding the Centre was "moving in the direction of the Common Civil Code".
08:08
Shiksha' has been turned into 'Ashiksha under Mamata govt: Dharmendra Pradhan
Kolkata | In Mamata Banerjee govt, 'Shiksha' (education) has been turned into 'Ashiksha' (lack of education). They see education as 'tolabazi' & cut money. Scam happened in state recruitments, mid-day meal scheme. People have seen all this: Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan (18.02) pic.twitter.com/t44m0XuAE8
Shiksha' has been turned into 'Ashiksha under Mamata govt: Dharmendra Pradhan