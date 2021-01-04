Politicians spar over Covid-19 vaccine: Who said what

Hours after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave its approval to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use on Sunday, a political war erupted over the rollout. The DCGI nod to Covaxin was seen in violation of standard clinical practice as there was no efficacy data for the vaccine.

While the Opposition targeted the Modi government over “premature” approval of the indigenously-developed Covaxin and fears of impotency post-vaccination, BJP leaders hit back at the “vaccine sceptics”. Here a look at who said what:

Senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor accused the Modi government of “short-circuiting” the approval process for Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and cautioned against its use till full trials were over. “The Covaxin has not yet had Phase-3 trials. Approval was premature and could be dangerous… Its use should be avoided till full trials are over. India can start with AstraZeneca in the meantime,” Tharoor said.

The Covaxin has not yet had Phase 3 trials. Approval was premature and could be dangerous. @drharshvardhan should please clarify. Its use should be avoided till full trials are over. India can start with the AstraZeneca vaccine in the meantime. https://t.co/H7Gis9UTQb — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 3, 2021

Tharoor on Monday further said that "Jingoism is no substitute for common sense."

Quoting an expert opinion, Tharoor said, "Of course we will be proud if the vaccine turns out to work effectively. But offering it before Phase 3 clinical trials have proven efficacy is a violation of every scientific protocol and unheard of in the world. Jingoism is no substitute for common sense."

This is all we are saying. Of course we will be proud if the vaccine turns out to work effectively. But offering it before Phase3 clinical trials have proven efficacy is a violation of every scientific protocol &unheard of in the world. Jingoism is no substitute for common sense. https://t.co/aRlU8TvYHT — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 4, 2021

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said it was “puzzling” that internationally-accepted protocols relating to Phase-3 trials were modified for Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, a “first-rate enterprise”. "Bharat Biotech is a first-rate enterprise, but it is puzzling that internationally-accepted protocols relating to phase 3 trials are being modified for Covaxin. Health Minister @drharshvardhan should clarify," he said in a tweet.

Bharat Biotech is a first-rate enterprise, but it is puzzling that internationally-accepted protocols relating to phase 3 trials are being modified for Covaxin. Health Minister @drharshvardhan should clarify. pic.twitter.com/5HAWZtmW9s — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 3, 2021

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury also demanded a full disclosure about all the trials and results of the vaccines to build confidence in the people, contending that such steps have been taken globally.

"The announcement about the two vaccine candidates should be accompanied by full disclosure of the minutes of the meetings, information about all the trials and results in order to build confidence in the people. This has been done globally. Our government should do so too. Any attempt to short-circuit the regulatory process for political gains will damage the good reputation built by Indian pharma over the years," he said.

The announcement about the two vaccine candidates should be accompanied by full disclosure of the minutes of the meetings, information about all the trials and results in order to build confidence in the people. This has been done globally. Our government should do so too. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) January 3, 2021

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda accused the Opposition leaders of playing into the hands of “vested interests” and refusing to be proud of “anything Indian”. “Congress and the Opposition is not proud of anything Indian. They should introspect about how their lies on the Covid-19 vaccine will be used by vested interest groups for their own agendas. People of India have been rejecting such politics and will keep doing so in the future,” Nadda said.

Congress and the Opposition is not proud of anything Indian. They should introspect about how their lies on the COVID-19 vaccine will be used by vested interest groups for their own agendas.

People of India have been rejecting such politics and will keep doing so in the future. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 3, 2021

“To further their own failed politics and nefarious agendas, Congress and other Opposition leaders are trying to cause panic in the minds of the people. I urge them to do politics on other issues, they should avoid playing with people’s precious lives and hard earned livelihoods,” he added.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also hit back at Tharoor and Ramesh for questioning the efficacy of the vaccines. "Our in-house cynics M/s Jairam, Tharoor & Akhilesh are behaving true to form. They first questioned the valour of our soldiers & are now unhappy that the two vaccines to get DCGI nod are made in India. Clearly they are on a quest for permanent political marginalization."

Our in-house cynics M/s Jairam, Tharoor & Akhilesh are behaving true to form. They first questioned the valour of our soldiers & are now unhappy that the two vaccines to get DCGI nod are made in India. Clearly they are on a quest for permanent political marginalization. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 3, 2021

Even before the DCGI approved the vaccines produced by Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech, Samajwadi Party leader Ashutosh Sinha expressed fears that the Covid-19 vaccine could lead to “impotency”. DCGI's V G Somani dismissed as “absolute rubbish” claims that the vaccine could lead to impotency.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday had also termed the Covid-19 vaccines to be rolled out in the country as "vaccine of the BJP". "How can I trust the vaccine, which will be used for vaccination by the BJP? We cannot get vaccinated by the BJP's vaccine," he told reporters.

Yadav had said he would not take the shot, drawing a sharp retort from the ruling party which accused him of "insulting" the doctors and scientists.

On Sunday, the Samajwadi Party chief, however, backtracked from his statement and said "Covid-19 vaccination is a sensitive process. I urge the BJP government not to make a ceremonial spectacle of it and only launch the drive after making solid arrangements in advance."

कोरोना का टीकाकरण एक संवेदनशील प्रक्रिया है इसीलिए भाजपा सरकार इसे कोई सजावटी-दिखावटी इवेंट न समझे और अग्रिम पुख़्ता इंतज़ामों के बाद ही शुरू करे. ये लोगों के जीवन का विषय है अत: इसमें बाद में सुधार का ख़तरा नहीं उठाया जा सकता है. गरीबों के टीकाकरण की निश्चित तारीख़ घोषित हो. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 3, 2021

He also asked the government to announce the dates on which economically weak sections of the population will be inoculated.