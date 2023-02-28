India Political Updates: Trinamool Congress's Twitter account hacked; name changed to 'Yuga Labs'
updated: Feb 28 2023, 08:35 ist
Track the latest political news from India, right here with DH.
08:34
08:27
DH Speak Out
08:14
All India Trinamool Congress' Twitter account seemingly hacked
'We are in touch with officials from Twitter who are working to rectify the issue,' says AITC leader Derek O'Brien
The official Twitter handle of the All India Trinamool Congress has been compromised.
We are in touch with officials from Twitter who are working to rectify the issue. They have assured us of prompt action.
- Derek O'Brien (Leader, AITC Parliamentary Party, Rajya Sabha)
CBI acting lawfully, AAP does not believe in Constitution: BJP on Sisodia's arrest
The BJP hit out at the AAP for protesting against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, asserting that the CBI is acting lawfully against the "corrupt" but it seems that the city's ruling party does not believe in law, Constitution and people.
Addressing a press conference, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia said, "With its 'drama' and show of 'anarchy', the AAP has signalled that it will not let probe agencies do their work which amounts to obstructing the process of justice and contempt of court."
