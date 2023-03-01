India Political Updates: BJYM organises night-long protest in Odisha over 'illegal detention' of its cadre in Bhubaneswar
updated: Mar 01 2023, 08:53 ist
08:52
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin pays floral tribute to his father & former CM M Karunanidhi as well as to ex-CM & DMK founder CN Annadurai, at their memorials in Chennai on his birthday today.
08:51
Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot has been given the additional charge of finance and power while Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand will be handling education and health departments till new ministers are appointed in the Cabinet
The announcement was made on Tuesday hours after Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain, arrested on corruption charges, resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led cabinet.
