India Political Updates: BJP, Cong trade barbs over Rahul's Pegasus remarks at Cambridge University
India Political Updates: BJP, Cong trade barbs over Rahul's Pegasus remarks at Cambridge University
updated: Mar 04 2023, 09:24 ist
Track the latest political news from India, right here with DH.
09:23
Assam CM attacks Rahul Gandhi over his Cambridge University lecture
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his lecture at the Cambridge University, where he alleged that an attack has been unleashed on the basic structure of Indian democracy..
Addressing MBA students at Cambridge Judge Business School on the topic of 'Learning to Listen in the 21st Century', Rahul Gandhi said that opposition parties are under 'constant pressure' as numerous cases have been slapped on them by theBJPgovernment.
(IANS)
09:20
NDPP-BJP alliance yet to stake claim to form govt in Nagaland
Despite securing a clear majority of 37 seats in the 60-member assembly in the recently concluded elections, the NDPP-BJPalliance was yet to stake claim to form the government in Nagaland.
Sources from both parties said their legislators would hold a joint meeting with consensus leader Neiphiu Rio, the outgoing chief minister, before staking the claim to form the government.
(PTI)
08:03
BJP, Cong trade barbs over Rahul's Pegasus remarks at Cambridge University
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks at Cambridge University that he was under surveillance triggered a political slugfest on Friday with the BJP accusing him of maligning India on foreign soil and the Congress hitting back by citing instances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi raking up internal politics abroad.
Assam CM attacks Rahul Gandhi over his Cambridge University lecture
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his lecture at the Cambridge University, where he alleged that an attack has been unleashed on the basic structure of Indian democracy..
Addressing MBA students at Cambridge Judge Business School on the topic of 'Learning to Listen in the 21st Century', Rahul Gandhi said that opposition parties are under 'constant pressure' as numerous cases have been slapped on them by theBJPgovernment.
(IANS)
NDPP-BJP alliance yet to stake claim to form govt in Nagaland
Despite securing a clear majority of 37 seats in the 60-member assembly in the recently concluded elections, the NDPP-BJPalliance was yet to stake claim to form the government in Nagaland.
Sources from both parties said their legislators would hold a joint meeting with consensus leader Neiphiu Rio, the outgoing chief minister, before staking the claim to form the government.
(PTI)
BJP, Cong trade barbs over Rahul's Pegasus remarks at Cambridge University