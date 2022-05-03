'Politics of isolation not good': CM Mamata Banerjee calls for unity on Eid

Politics of isolation not good: Mamata calls for unity

Do not be scared and keep on fighting, added Mamata

PTI
PTI,
  • May 03 2022, 11:23 ist
  • updated: May 03 2022, 11:23 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

Describing the current situation in the country as "not fine", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that the "politics of isolation" going on in the country is not welcome.

Participating in the prayer for Eid-ul-Fitr held on a rain-drenched Red Road here, Banerjee urged the people gathered there not to be scared but to be united for a better future.

Also Read — After 2 years, devotees throng mosques to offer Eid Namaz

"The situation in the country is not fine. The policy of divide and rule and politics of isolation going on in the country are not correct. Do not be scared and keep on fighting," she said.

Addressing a gathering of around 14,000 people for the Eid prayer on Red Road, Banerjee assured them that "neither I nor my party nor my government will do anything which will make you sad".

