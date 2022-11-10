Poll not void if candidate fails to disclose dharna conviction: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the failure of a candidate to disclose his conviction for non-substantive offences like for holding a ‘dharna’ would not amount to corrupt practices under the Representation of People Act.

A bench said the provisions of the law can’t be stretched to such an extent to declare the election of a candidate as void for such non-disclosure.

The SC allowed an appeal by Ravi Namboothiri, whose election as councillor in Annamanada Gram Panchayath was declared null and void as he did not disclose his conviction for an offence under the Kerala Police Act for holding a dharna in front of the Panchayat office.

“The Kerala Police Act, 1960 is actually the successor legislation of certain police enactments of the colonial era, whose object was to scuttle the democratic aspirations of the indigenous population. This aspect should be kept in mind before applying blindfold, the principle ‘what is sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander’,” the bench said.

While offences under the IPC or under special enactments such as the Prevention of Corruption Act, Arms Act and so on and so forth are substantive offences, the commission of which may make a person a criminal, an offence under certain enactments such as Kerala Police Act are not substantive offences, the bench said.

The SC said the district court and the high court were wrong in declaring the election of the appellant to be void.