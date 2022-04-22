Pollution from cremation: NGT asks states to set up electric, PNG crematoria

NGT asks states to set up electric, PNG crematoria

The tribunal was hearing a plea relating to prevention of air pollution on account of dust and emissions during cremation

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 22 2022, 21:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2022, 21:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

To prevent pollution due to use of wood at crematorium, the National Green Tribunal has asked the states to switch over to environment friendly methods like electric or PNG crematorium to curb air pollution.

The NGT Principal Bench headed by its Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said as per religious belief, the mode of cremation by fire is considered to be pious and in one cremation, 350-450 kg of wood is burnt in the open. However, air pollution takes place in the course of cremation.

The Bench said, "Authorities concerned may explore viability of electric/PNG crematorium alongside wood-based crematorium, in the interest of environment and also lesser cost for those who find it difficult to afford high cost of wood-based cremation. This aspect may be considered by authorities concerned of all states/UTs."

The tribunal was hearing a plea relating to prevention of air pollution on account of dust and emissions during cremation in the context of a crematorium operating at Shakti Khand-4 in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Insisting that it has no intention to hurt any religious belief, the NGT said that it had asked all states and UTs to consider remedial steps to prevent such pollution and educate and motivate people to switch over to environmental friendly methods of cremation.

"To begin with, electric/PNG crematoria can be set up as an option to the wood-based crematorium and if and to the extent people are persuaded to do so, a wood-based crematorium can be given a go by,” the NGT said.

