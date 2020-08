Pondicherry University has announced extending the last date till August 17 to apply for the admission into various postgraduate and PhD programmes for the academic year 2020-2021.

The university said the last date is being extended due to the situation arising out of Covid-19 lockdown. "The Entrance Examinations will be held during the third week of September 2020," the university said.

The central university attracts students from across South India.