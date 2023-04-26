Poor driving country's growth story now: PM Modi

Poor driving country's growth story now: PM Modi

Modi said the New India's story of transformation was both timeless and futuristic

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 26 2023, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 22:26 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said government schemes such as direct benefit transfer (DBT) and power and water connections gave a sense of security to the poor, who were now accelerating the country's growth.

Addressing the Republic Summit here, Modi also said some people were angry at him because he had stopped the means for them to do corruption and make money.

He said his government has integrated and institutionalised the approach against corruption and that there were no half measures and isolated action. "Some are bound to abuse me (for this)," he added.

Also Read | PM Modi set to attend G7, Quad summits in Japan, Australia

He said schemes such as DBT and those ensuring that the poor get access to electricity, water, toilets have brought a revolution at the ground level and filled even the poorest of the poor with a sense of security and dignity.

"Those who were made to believe that they were a burden on the country's growth are driving the growth story today," the prime minister said.

Modi said his government was mocked by many when public welfare schemes were unveiled, but the same initiatives were driving India's growth.

"Poor people now believe they will get their rightful share, it is social justice in true sense," the prime minister said.

Modi said the New India's story of transformation was both timeless and futuristic.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Freddie Mercury's belongings headed for auction

Freddie Mercury's belongings headed for auction

Milky Way's fate? Astronomers tell what ignites quasars

Milky Way's fate? Astronomers tell what ignites quasars

Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops' meeting

Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops' meeting

Centre directs Bournvita to take down misleading ads

Centre directs Bournvita to take down misleading ads

Pony.ai gets nod for driverless robotaxis in Guangzhou

Pony.ai gets nod for driverless robotaxis in Guangzhou

 