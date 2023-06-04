Popular actor Sulochana Latkar passes away 

Popular actor Sulochana Latkar - who had essayed memorable roles in over 250 Hindi and 50 Marathi films - passed away on Sunday.

She was 94.

Sulochana has starred in films involving Ashok Kumar, the troika of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand and top actors of their times including Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sunil Dutt, Dharmendra, Jitendra.

She was known for portraying a wide range of roles, from supporting characters to motherly figures.

She was well known for her performances in Marathi films such as Sasurvas, Vahinichya Bangdya, Meeth Bhakar, Sangtye Aika and Dhakti Jau in lead roles.

Born on July 30, 1928, at Khadaklat village of Chikodi tehsil in Karnataka's Belagavi, she made her debut in 1946.

She had also acted in the classic Bandini, produced and directed by Bimal Roy in 1963.

Some of the Hindi films in which she acted include Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai, Duniya, Amir Garib, Bahraon Ke Sapne, Kati Patang, Mere Jeevan Saathi, Pyar Mohabbat, Duniya, Jhonny Mera Naam, Amir Garib, Warrant, Joshila, Bahraon Ke Sapne, Doli, Kati Patang, Mere Jeevan Saathi, Prem Nagar, Aakraman, Bhola Bhala, Tyaag, Aashiq Hoon Baharaon Ka, Nai Roshni, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Aaye Milan Ki Bela, Ab Dilli Dur Nahin, Majboor, Gora Aur Kala, Devar, Bandini, Kahani Kismat Ki, Talaash and Azaad.

Sulochana was a recipient of Padma Shri in 1999.

She was awarded the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004.

In 2009, the Maharashtra government conferred the Maharashtra Bhushan Award, the highest honour of the state.

A resident of Prabhadevi, she was undergoing treatment at the Sushrusha Hospital, where she passed away on Sunday of old-age-related ailments.

The last rites would be held at Shivaji Park Crematorium on Monday.