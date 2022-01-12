Portal to facilitate business between Bangladesh, NE India launched

A trade portal to facilitate business between Bangladeshi and Indian traders, especially of the North East region, was launched on Wednesday here.

The trade portal, which contains a database of exporters and importers of North East India and Bangladesh, would enable B2B collaboration between buyers and sellers of both countries and also allow business dealings and negotiations between the two sides, an official statement said.

The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), with assistance from the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Guwahati, has developed the portal. The ICC will also maintain it.\

Launching the portal, Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner Dr Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur said the bilateral trade between India and his country is worth $10 billion US per annum, but the North-East region contributes only one per cent to it.

The items traded include coal, vegetables, limestone and tea.

Monsur said there is much potential for other items such as handloom and handicrafts and Muga (mulberry) silk in Bangladesh.

Speaking on the occasion, ICC's regional director Ishantor Sobhapandit said this is the first website or mobile application which would give a unique experience to the exporters and importers of the two countries.

