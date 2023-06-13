Ports to send regular updates before Biparjoy makes landfall, says union minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Tuesday said that the all ports across the country have been asked to provide timely updates before Cyclone Bipajoy makes landfall. He said that the shipping ministry is taking all necessary steps and measures to minimise losses due to Cyclone Biparjoy.

“All ports in the region have been asked to provide a SITREP (situation report) at regular intervals to update us with measures taken to safeguard against cyclone,” Sonowal told DH.

On Monday, Sonowal had chaired a high-level meeting with officials to review preparedness. The cyclone, which is hurtling with a maximum speed of 125-135 km per hour, which could go up to 150 kmph, is expected to make landfall on Thursday between Gujarat’s Mandvi and Karachi in Pakistan.

“We are looking at the preparedness to ensure the safety of people living in vulnerable locations, and are constantly monitoring the evolving situation. Our team is working closely with the IMD department,” Sonowal said.

Sonowal has also directed the Directorate General of Shipping to set up a control room, and has asked officials to comply with the advisories issued by the IMD, DGS, and other authorities.

Ministry officials are working on preventive measures and arrangements so that they are available in time to provide necessary rescue, shelter, rehabilitation, and relief as required, Sonowal said.