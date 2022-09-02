Govt to celebrate 'Poshan Maah' marking nutrition norms

‘Poshan Maah’: Villages to hold panchayats on malnutrition

State government officials will also highlight traditional recipes high on nutrition, and make efforts to link traditional foods with local festivals during the month

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 02 2022, 01:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 01:53 ist
Days after PM Narendra Modi spoke about the importance of nutrition in his last Mann Ki Baat address, and the Centre’s Poshan Abhiyaan campaign, the Union ministry of women and child development has a slew of activities to celebrate Poshan Maah, a month to celebrate nutrition norms.

Among the activities are poshan adalats where select villages will hold panchayats on malnutrition issues with government officials to find solutions, health camps to detect anaemia, and rainwater-harvesting in anganwadi Centres which will take part throughout September. 

“Special focus will be given on the importance of rainwater conservation among women at Anganwadi centres, and on traditional foods in tribal areas for healthy mother and child,” a release from the ministry said. State government officials will also highlight traditional recipes high on nutrition, and make efforts to link traditional foods with local festivals during the month.

Across states, a multi-ministerial effort will take place – anganwadi workers and helpers of the WCD departments, ASHA, ANM, primary health centres and community health centres through health and family welfare departments, schools under the education departments, panchayats and self-help groups under the Panchayati Raj departments – to carry out activities to spread awareness about the importance of nutrition. The Poshan Abhiyaan, the WCD ministry’s flagship programme, was launched in 2018. 

Centres (AWCs), and a national level toy-creation workshop will be organised to promote use of indigenous and local toys for learning in AWCs, the government said. 

