'Position won't hinder cop action on violators of law'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the CPI(M)-led LDF government would not protect any official who violates the law irrespective of the position he or she holds.

"It is natural that action will be taken against wrongdoings. Everyone is equal before law and justice. The position or the rank of the accused will not be a hindrance for police to exercise their duty and take action," Vijayan said here while addressing a passing-out parade of women cadets here.

The Chief Minister's statement comes a day after an IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman mowed down a journalist in Thiruvananthapuram with his car, while allegedly drunk. The IAS officer was arrested and remanded to 14 days judicial custody on Saturday.

Apparently referring to the recent lock-up torture and death of a man at Nedumkandam in Idukki district, Vijayan said the actions of certain police personnel had put the entire force in a bad light and the Left government would not tolerate lock-up assaults and third-degree torture.

Venkitaraman, also a medical doctor and Fullbright Fellow, allegedly drove his car in a rash manner and hit the stationary motorcycle of K Muhammed Basheer (35), bureau chief of Malayalam newspaper 'Siraj' at a road in the heart of the capital city while he was returning home from work.

The 33-year-old IAS officer, who was appointed Survey Director by the state cabinet on Thursday, was arrested under Section 279 (Rash driving on a public way) and 304 (punishment) following widespread public outrage and strong protest by media.

However, even hours after being remanded, Venkitaraman continues to be in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram under police surveillance.

Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan told reporters that the government would examine the circumstances in which the officer continues to take treatment at a private hospital even hours after being remanded.

He was replying to media reports that Venkitaraman was yet to be shifted to the government medical college and was getting luxurious treatment at the multi-speciality private hospital, located some kilometres away from the city.

"There will be no lapse on the part of the government. All action that can be taken at the government level will be taken. Whatever be his position, there will not be any special consideration," the minister added. According to police, Venkitaraman has suffered injuries in his left hand below the elbow and it is plastered.

A three-member police team has been posted in front of his hospital room, they said.

The accused officer's blood sample has already been sent for chemical examination to ascertain if the IAS officer was drunk while driving the car, police added.