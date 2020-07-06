Positive development at Galwan Valley: Congress

Positive development, says Congress on de-escalation at Galwan Valley

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 06 2020, 20:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 20:34 ist
Indian army trucks depart towards Ladakh amid stand off between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, at Manali-Leh highway in Kullu district, Monday, July 6, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Congress on Monday described as “positive development” the reports of withdrawal of Chinese troops from the Galwan Valley but insisted on a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in Ladakh.

“Reports of Chinese troops withdrawal from Galwan Valley is a positive development. Disengagement and de-escalation on LAC is a priority. India must insist for a pullback in Pangong Tso. There is a need for the eternal vigil,” senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said.

Sharma said the Congress was proud of the Indian Army for standing firm in the nation’s defence.

“China needs to realise that stability and peace at borders and restoration of the status quo ante is a must to rebuild trust,” the former Union minister said.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera kept up the attack on the Modi government by demanding a statement from the prime minister on the actual situation in Ladakh.

Khera said the prime minister should apologise for misleading the nation by telling at the all-party meeting that nobody had entered Indian territory or occupied Indian posts.

“That statement unfortunately within a matter of two hours was used by the Chinese government as a clean chit by the Indian Prime Minister,” the Congress spokesman said.

