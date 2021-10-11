Possibility of standoff in western sector as India-China talks fail

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government went public about the stalemate in India-China negotiations as growing belligerence of the communist country’s People’s Liberation Army raised concerns about the possibility of the stand-off in the western sector of the disputed boundary between the two nations extending to the middle and eastern sectors too.

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defence in New Delhi on Monday candidly indicated that the negotiations between the commanders of the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA hit an impasse.

The stalemate came at a time when China’s aggressive military posturing against Taiwan fuelled speculation about a flashpoint in the Indo-Pacific region, where India joined Japan, Australia and the United States to contain the geopolitical influence of the communist country, albeit with the seemingly benign programme of cooperation of the Quad.

The Modi government last year drew flak from the Opposition parties for not acknowledging that the Chinese PLA soldiers had encroached into the territory claimed by India, not only in Galwan Valley, where a violent clash took place on June 15, 2020, but also on the northern bank of Pangong Tso and other places all along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Also Read | LAC stand-off talks fail; China accuses India of insisting on 'unreasonable, unrealistic' demands

The Opposition parties as well as several strategic affairs analysts also questioned the deal India struck with China earlier this year for disengagement of troops on the banks of Pangong Tso. The government and the ruling BJP dismissed the criticism though.

But as China of late stepped up its military preparedness all along its disputed boundary with India, the Modi government apparently decided to go upfront about it.

The chief of Indian Army, Gen M M Naravane, himself, of late repeatedly articulated New Delhi’s concerns over the Chinese PLA’s continued build-up all along the de facto boundary between the two nations, not only in the western sector, but also in the middle and the eastern sectors.

And, after the talks between the Indian and Chinese commanders failed on Sunday, New Delhi went public and made it clear that although the two sides had mutually withdrawn troops from both banks of Pangong Tso and Gogra Post in February and August this year, the negotiations for disengagement in other face-off points along the LAC were not proceeding well.

Check out latest DH videos here