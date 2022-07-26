Post offices to sell national flag from August 1 under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

India’s 1.6 lakh post offices will sell the tricolour from Aug 1 as the Union government targets a mass display of the national flag in 20 crore houses across the country to celebrate the 75th year of independence.

The post offices will sell the national flag in three sizes, the largest being a 20 inch by 30 inch flag that would be sold at Rs 25. Two smaller sizes of the flag would be sold at Rs 18 and Rs 9 apiece respectively.

In addition, other flag makers like self help groups, Khadi units, and players in the small and medium sector too will sell the tricolour, making it available to the maximum number of people.

Last week, the Union Home Ministry modified the flag code permitting every citizen to display the flag throughout the day and night in their houses.

Also machine made flags made out of polyester, cotton, wool, silk and Khadi bunting material are allowed as against the earlier practice of using a national flag that is only hand-spun or hand-woven.

“As per the last census, India has 26-28 crore houses, of which we hope around 60-65% houses will fly the flag,” a senior government official said.

The Narendra Modi government has launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign as a tribute to the Indian National Flag with the aim of a mega-display at 20 crore homes between August 13-15. A website has been created where one can post a selfie with the tricolour at their house.