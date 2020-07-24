Savings schemes extended to branch post office level

Postal deparment extends small savings schemes to branch post office level

DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 24 2020, 21:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 21:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

To strengthen its network and postal operations in rural areas and provide facility of small savings scheme to the vast majority in villages, the Department of Posts has now extended all small savings schemes upto the branch post office level.

There are 1,31,113 branch post offices functioning in rural areas. Apart from facilities of letters, speed post, parcels, electronic money order, Rural Postal Life Insurance, these Branch Post Offices had been providing Post Office Savings Account, Recurring Deposit and Sukanya Samriddhi Account  schemes till now.

The new order has allowed branch post Offices to offer facilities of Public Provident Fund, Monthly Income Scheme, National Savings Certificate, Kisan Vikas Patra and senior citizen savings schemes also, said a statement.

People living in villages will now be able to get the same Post Office Savings Bank facilities which people in urban areas have been availing. They will be able to deposit their savings into these popular schemes through the post office in their village itself, the statement added.

India Post
Department of Posts
savings bank

