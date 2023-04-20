Power of some state-level bureaucrats envy of politicians: VP Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said some bureaucrats in states wield more power that can be the envy of any politicians, as he warned against the trend and called for introspection.

At the inaugural session of Civil Services Day, he also celebrated the election of stable governments in 2014 and 2019, calling it "watershed moments", saying it has turned out to be impactful for governance with the "sanitisation of power corridors of deeply embedded undesirable elements" and led to the rise of the global image of India.

Dhankhar said there are "some concerning areas that call for reflection", as the emasculation of the 'Steel Frame of India', the civil services, is taking place due to the "ingratiation with political masters in some parts, straining federal structure and making transparency and accountability a casualty".

"Some bureaucrats at the state level are turning out to be a real challenge to politicians. They wield more power that can be the envy of any politician. This needs to be introspected and counselled so that this falls in line with the spinal belief the civil service has, and with the reputation it has nurtured over the decades," Dhankhar said without naming any such official.

Apparently referring to the fights between the Centre and states, he said functioning in harmony and togetherness is a Constitutional imperative and in this, the civil service plays a pivotal role by exhibiting scrupulous adherence to conduct legal regime. These critical issues call for resolution beyond scratching the surface," he said.

Amid non-BJP-ruled states opposing proposed changes to the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, to empower the Centre with powers to override the state's request for seeking officers on central deputation, he said, "All-India Services function with interchangeability, common to the Union and states, a significant facet of federalism. However, the stance of some states on this count is a cause for concern. This scenario is straining the quality of the civil service apart from denting the federal system. There is an urgent need to smoothen out the issues so that efficacy and sublimity of civil service are not lost."

"Governance by oral fiats has unfortunately graduated to an acceptable form of governance that can come to end only when there is counselling and guidance from your powerful fraternity, either through association or otherwise...It is a Constitutional imperative that there should be uniformity in administration across the Union and states so that federalism blossoms into cooperative federalism as envisioned by Prime Minister (Narendra Modi)," he said.

He also referred to coalition governments prior to 2014 when the BJP managed to get a majority on its own and said that the importance of a stable government for effecting development can never be overstated.

"I was elected as MP in 1989 and had the occasion to be a minister during that period. We were running more than 12 parties; I am one of the very few who knows the constraints of Coalition Government. In that perspective, political developments in 2014 and 2019 are watershed moments. This has turned out to be impactful for governance and more importantly it has led to the rise of a global image of this country," he said.

"Sanitisation of power corridors of deeply embedded undesirable elements, who for long extra-legally leveraged governance, is a milestone accomplishment and has been widely acclaimed. The presence of these undesirable elements was never due to the civil service. The civil service had to suffer due to them and this is no longer a situation now. Eclipse of the once flourishing lucrative industry of power brokers, is particularly a boon to civil service because it enables the civil service to unleash its energy and work without fear or favour," he added.