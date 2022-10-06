Power plants to face penalty for not meeting biomass co-firing targets: Centre

Emphasising the need for accelerated procurement and use of biomass pellets in thermal power plants, the Central government warned that it will impose fines on plants if they failed to co-fire enough biomass.



Speaking at an inter-ministerial meeting held to review the progress of biomass co-firing in thermal power plants in the NCR (National Capital Region) and adjoining states, Union Power Minister R K Singh said, "The Power ministry would put penal provisions on those thermal power plants that do not comply with the Ministry of Power policy on biomass co-firing."

The meeting was held under the co-chairmanship of Singh and Union Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav.

Sufficient emphasis was given on the fact that the health and safety of the citizens was topmost priority and no one has the right to put innocent lives in danger, the Minister said.

The meeting was held to review the situation amid farm fires in North India and worsening air pollution.

Biomass from stubble, which used to be burned by farmers in open fields, can be used in coal plants to reduce pollution. The Power Ministry in October 2021 had announced that all thermal power plants would have to ensure 5 per cent compliance by October 2022.

In the review meeting, it was observed that the target of 5 per cent co-firing of biomass along with coal in thermal power plants in the country was still far off. However, most power plants have issued long term tenders and the situation is expected to improve when supply eases, said the statement from the Ministry of Power

According to the Power ministry, in 2020-21, only eight power plants had co-fired biomass pellets, and this number had risen to 39 as of October 3 this year. India has around 180 thermal power plants. In the Delhi-NCR region, 10 thermal power plants have started co-firing with biomass and coal. At present, 83,066 tonnes of biomass have been co-fired in 39 thermal power plants across the country that have generated close to 55,390 MW of power, said the statement.