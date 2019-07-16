Powerloom worker dies of electric shock

A 30-year-old power loom worker was on Tuesday electrocuted in Bhiwandi town in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said.

The deceased, identified as Pawan Patel, had migrated to Bhiwandi from Allahabad only five days back, a police official said.

The incident occurred around 7:30 this morning when the iron pipes Patel was shifting at his house came into contact with a live wire, he said, adding that power supply in the area got snapped for some time after the incident.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Bhiwandi town police station.