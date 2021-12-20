Pradeep Rawat appointed as India's new ambassador to China

India on Monday appointed its new envoy to China amid continuing military stand-off along the disputed boundary between the two nations in eastern Ladakh.

Pradeep Rawat, who joined the Indian Foreign Service of 1990, will succeed Vikram Misri as India’s ambassador to China, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

Misri recently completed his tenure as New Delhi’s envoy to Beijing and returned to the MEA headquarters.

Rawat, who is fluent in Mandarin Chinese, already has extensive experience in managing India’s relations with China. He had several stints at the East Asia division of the MEA during his career. The division is responsible for coordinating and overseeing India’s relations with China, Japan and other East Asian nations.

He served in Hong Kong and Beijing between 1992 and 1997. He returned to Delhi in 1997 and served in East Asia division of the MEA for over three years. He started his second tenure in Beijing in 2003 as Counsellor and ended in 2007 as Deputy Chief of Mission.

Rawat returned to the MEA headquarters in New Delhi in 2007 and worked as Director (East Asia) in East Asia division till 2009. He then again served as Joint Secretary and head of the division from 2014 to 2017.

He served as New Delhi’s envoy to Indonesia and Timor-Leste from September 2017-December 2020, before being appointed as India’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Netherlands.

