Pradhan hits out at Shashi Tharoor, Congress over remarks at Lahore event

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday slammed Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over his remarks at a Lahore event, and accused the Congress leadership of speaking the "language of Pakistan".

Addressing a meeting of the newly-constituted Chhattisgarh Working Committee of the BJP through video link from Delhi, he also attacked the Congress for questioning the government over the Ladakh face-off with China.

The BJP is targeting Tharoor over his comments, made online, at Lahore Think Fest, where he criticized the Narendra Modi government's handling of the coronavirus situation and spoke about "bigotry and prejudice" against Muslims allegedly witnessed during the pandemic.

Hitting back, the Congress said the BJP has always responded to substance and facts with "jumlebaazi" (rhetoric).

"While the whole country is engaged in the exercise of nation-building, what has happened to opposition Congress, which is citing examples of Pakistan and China? They ask us questions on what happened in Ladakh," Pradhan said.

"Prime Minister visited Ladakh and cautioned China that India is capable of giving a befitting reply," the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister said.

"Those who surrendered Aksai Chin to China are asking questions on behalf of the Chinese side.

"On the other hand, they see Pakistan in everything... Congress leadership has been speaking the language of Pakistan," Pradhan further alleged, referring to Tharoor's statement about the "prejudice" faced by Muslims.

The BJP leader also said the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh cared about only what the "prince of a dynasty" (apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi) wanted.

"Despite being rich in resources, a country like the US has been witnessing a third wave of coronavirus outbreak.

"In India, due to collective willpower of the people and due to the far-sightedness of PM Modi, the situation and economy are to a great extent under control," Pradhan said.

"Unfortunately those friends who are in power in Chhattisgarh are unable to understand anything other than their political interests. The safety and welfare of people of the state are not on their agenda.

"What is the liking of the `Yuvraj' (prince) of that dynasty is its political agenda," the Union minister said.

He also claimed that the new farm sector laws will benefit the farmers of Chhattisgarh.

"Farmers of Chhattisgarh will have access to international markets. Farm produce of the state will be exported. Farmers will not have to be dependent on the storage system of the government anymore," he said.

The Centre has planned to manufacture ethanol from rice on a large scale, he said.

"We spend around Rs 8 lakh crore for importing crude oil. Scientists have said that rice can be used in manufacturing ethanol which can be used to run vehicles. We will purchase around 100 crore liters of ethanol in 2021. Old stocks of rice with the Food Corporation India will be used," he said.