Pradhan 'rings bell' to applaud services of people to contain virus spread

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday participated in the bell ringing campaign to applaud the services of people who are working to contain the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

In a video, the oil and steel minister, along with his wife Mridula Pradhan, son Nishant Pradhan and official residence staff, is seen clapping and ringing bells as a mark to salute those participating the war against coronavirus.

Pradhan in a tweet, said, "Joined my countrymen in expressing gratitude to all those people fighting for us, fighting to contain the #COVID19 outbreak, fighting to keep the country running. Thank PM Sh. @narendramodi for making the country come together in these testing times," he said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi in his address to the nation on Thursday had appealed to people to observe 'Janta Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to contain the spread of the coronavirus infection.

He had also urged people to express their gratitude to doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff, armed forces, etc. who are risking their lives to keep the nation healthy, by giving them a five-minute standing ovation at 5 pm by clapping hands, beating plates or ringing out bells.