Praggnanandhaa receives tenure-based engagement letter from Indian Oil

Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has been roped in by Indian Oil and would be receiving all the backing from the PSU major, according to a top official.

Indian Oil Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya presented the tenure-based engagement letter to the prodigious chess player and assured of all the necessary support in his efforts and future endeavours at a function held recently.

"Indian Oil family is proud to have a sensational talent like Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa who is a role model for most of the kids aspiring to do wonders in the field of chess and other games," the chairman was quoted as saying in a press release. Indian Oil has always stood together in solidarity to provide the fuel for propelling the aspirations of deserving sportsmen in India.

Indian Oil has been nurturing sports talent in the country for over three decades now, grooming World Champions in diverse sports across disciplines, the release further said.