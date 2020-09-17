Prahlad Singh Patel and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe test positive for Covid-19

Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Thursday said they had tested positive for Covid-19 and isolated themselves.

“My Covid report has come positive last night (Wednesday), those who have met me on Tuesday should be cautious,” Patel said.

Sahasrabuddhe, who participated in the discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday on the Covid-19 situation, also informed about his condition.

“Last Friday had got examined and was tested negative. Hence, attended Parliament. But last night I had headache and mild fever, so, got examined and have tested positive for Covid-19. Operating under strict protocols and medication as advised by Doctors.Those who interacted with me may please consult doctors,” Sahasrabuddhe said.

Several Union ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Meghwal, Shripad Yesso Naik, Kailash Choudhary, Krishan Pal Gujjar, Suresh Angadi had tested positive for Covid-19. Most of them have recovered.

On the first day of the Monsoon Session, 25 parliamentarians had tested positive for Covid-19 in the tests that were conducted at the Parliament House premises.