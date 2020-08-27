Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma, says hospital

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support, the hospital said in its latest report on Thursday.

He is being treated for a lung infection and renal dysfunction and he is haemodynamically stable, the hospital said in a statement.

"Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support. He is being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction. He is haemodynamically stable," the statement read.

Mukherjee is being treated for respiratory infection, which he developed at the hospital. He was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for Covid-19 at the time of his admission.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.