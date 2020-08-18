Pranab Mukherjee remains critical

Pranab Mukherjee remains critical

DH Web Desk,
  Aug 18 2020
Pranab Mukherjee. Credit: Reuters

The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical and he is on ventilator support, the Army's Research and Referral hospital said on Tuesday

"There is no change in the medical condition of  Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He continues to be on ventilator support and his vital parameters are stable," the hospital statement said.

Mukherjee underwent a life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot on August 10 and has been on ventilator support since. He also tested positive for coronavirus.

