Pranab Mukherjee slowly responding to medical intervention: son

Former President Pranab Mukherjee was “slowly responding to medical interventions” and continued to be on ventilator support on Thursday, four days after a life-saving emergency brain surgery.

“My father is & has always been a fighter! He is slowly responding to medical interventions & all his vital parameters are stable,” Abhijit Mukherjee, the former President’s son, said on Twitter.

Update : My father is & has always been a fighter ! He is slowly responding to medical interventions & all his vital parameters are stable .

I urge upon every well wisher to pray for my father's speedy recovery ! We need them 🙏 https://t.co/7FdYxcUwXR — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 13, 2020

Earlier, the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) had said in a statement that the condition of the 84-year-old former President remained unchanged on Thursday morning.

“He is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and he continues to be on ventilatory support,” the hospital said in a statement.

Read | Pranab Mukherjee remains deeply comatose: Hospital

On Wednesday, the hospital had said that the 84-year-old Mukherjee was “haemodynamically stable and on ventilator.”

Mukherjee underwent an emergency brain surgery on Monday for removal of a large clot that had formed after he fell at his home on Sunday night.

Earlier Thursday, Mukherjee’s son Abhijeet and daughter had dismissed “fake news” and “speculation” on the former President’s health.

As per the hospital, Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 p.m. on Monday in a critical condition. It was found that he had a large brain clot for which he underwent the emergency procedure.

Mukherjee himself had stated on Monday that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self-isolate and get tested for Covid-19,” the former President had said on Twitter.