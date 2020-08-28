Pranab Mukherjee still in coma, being treated for lung infection

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continued to be in deep coma and being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction, the Army Research and Referral hospital said in its latest report on Friday. He was, however, haemodynamically stable.

"Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee is under intensive care and is being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support. He is haemodynamically stable," the hospital statement said.

Mukherjee is being treated for respiratory infection, which he developed at the hospital. He was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for Covid-19 at the time of his admission.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.