Pranab Mukherjee still in deep coma, on ventilator support: Hospital

DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 26 2020, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2020, 11:58 ist
Pranab Mukherjee. Credit: Reuters

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continued to be in deep coma and on ventilator support, the hospital said in its latest report on Wednesday. He is being treated for lung infection. 

"Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection. His renal parameters are slightly deranged since yesterday. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support," the Army Research and Referral Hospital said in a statement.

Mukherjee is being treated for respiratory infection, which he developed at the hospital. He was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for Covid-19 at the time of his admission.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

 

