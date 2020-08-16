Pranab Mukherjee's condition unchanged, vitals stable

The condition of former president Pranab Mukherjee remained unchanged on Sunday and he continued to be on ventilator support.

"There is no change in the condition of Pranab Mukherjee. His vital & clinical parameters are stable & he continues to be on ventilator support. He has multiple old co-morbidities; his health condition is being closely monitored by specialists," the Army Hospital statement said.

However, Pranab Mukherjee's son, Abhijit Mukherjee said that his father was responding to treatment

"He is much better & stable than the preceding days. All his vital parameters are stable & he is responding to treatment. We firmly believe that he will be back among us soon," he Tweeted.

Mukherjee underwent life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot on August 10 and has been on ventilator support since. He has also tested positive for Covid-19.