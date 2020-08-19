Pranab Mukherjee's health now stable, says son

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 19 2020, 09:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2020, 09:04 ist
The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee is now stable, his son Abhijit Mukherjee said, adding that the doctors have noticed positive signs of improvement in his health.

"My father is stable now. His vital parameters continue to remain under control & manageable. Positive signs of his improvement noticed," Abhijit Mukherjee said in a tweet. 

Mukherjee underwent a life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot on August 10 and has been on ventilator support since. He also tested positive for coronavirus.

