Pranab Mukherjee's health now stable, says son

The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee is now stable, his son Abhijit Mukherjee said, adding that the doctors have noticed positive signs of improvement in his health.

"My father is stable now. His vital parameters continue to remain under control & manageable. Positive signs of his improvement noticed," Abhijit Mukherjee said in a tweet.

With All Your good wishes & sincere efforts of the Doctors , my father is stable now ! His vital parameters continue to remain under control & manageable ! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed ! I request you all to pray for His speedy recovery !🙏#PranabMukherjee — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 19, 2020

Mukherjee underwent a life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot on August 10 and has been on ventilator support since. He also tested positive for coronavirus.