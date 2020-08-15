Pranab Mukherjee's vital, clinical parameters stable

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 15 2020, 13:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2020, 13:49 ist
Former President Pranab Mukherjee. Credit: DH File Photo

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continued to be on ventilatory support on Saturday, the Army hospital said in the latest bulletin. 

"The condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He continues to be on ventilatory support.  His vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists," a statement from the Army Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said on Saturday morning.

He has been on ventilator support since a life-saving brain surgery on Monday. 

Mukherjee underwent life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot on Monday and has been on ventilator support since. He has also tested positive for Covid-19.

     

    Pranab Mukherjee

