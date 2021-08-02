Prasar Bharati has invited EoI for establishing international channel: Centre 

Prasar Bharati invites EoI for international channel

he expression of interest (EOI) was published on June 18 with last date for submission being July 29, Thakur said

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 02 2021, 21:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2021, 21:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

Prasar Bharati intends to enhance its global footprint further for better projection of India abroad and has invited expression of interest towards consultancy service for providing a detailed project report on establishment of an international channel, Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

The expression of interest (EOI) was published on June 18 with last date for submission being July 29, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said in a written reply to a question as to whether Prasar Bharati is "seriously thinking to launch a channel with international presence".

"Prasar Bharati intends to enhance its global footprint further for better projection of India abroad and has invited expression of interest towards consultancy service for providing detailed project report on establishment of an international channel," the minister said.

Prasar Bharati, India's public broadcaster, has been expanding its global outreach though DD India and external services division of All India Radio "with the objective to build bridges of communication with Indians living abroad and to showcase India’s diverse culture, values and rich heritage to the world", Thakur said.

Prasar Bharati
Rajya Sabha
Anurag Thakur

