Prashant Kishor to quit as poll strategist, says 'have had enough'

Prashant Kishor, the man behind the Trinamool Congress' successful campaign in Bengal, says he has "had enough" of being a poll strategist and is going to pursue something else in life.

"I do not want to continue what I am doing. I have done enough. Time for me to take a break and do something else in life. I want to quit this space," said Prashant Kishor to NDTV in an interview.

On being asked if he would return to politics, he just said he does not want to continue doing what he is doing, and has contributed all that he had, including the "good, bad and the ugly."

He also added that it is time that his colleagues in IPAC takeover, and that he was looking for a break to "consider doing something else."

He is "neither ruling out nor ruling in" going back to politics.