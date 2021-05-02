Prashant Kishor to quit as poll strategist

Prashant Kishor to quit as poll strategist, says 'have had enough'

He is 'neither ruling out nor ruling in' going back to politics

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 02 2021, 15:32 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 16:11 ist
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prashant Kishor, the man behind the Trinamool Congress' successful campaign in Bengal, says he has "had enough" of being a poll strategist and is going to pursue something else in life.

"I do not want to continue what I am doing. I have done enough. Time for me to take a break and do something else in life. I want to quit this space," said Prashant Kishor to NDTV in an interview. 

Follow DH's live coverage of West Bengal Assembly Elections, here | Follow DH's live coverage on Assembly Election 2021, here

On being asked if he would return to politics, he just said he does not want to continue doing what he is doing, and has contributed all that he had, including the "good, bad and the ugly."

He also added that it is time that his colleagues in IPAC takeover, and that he was looking for a break to "consider doing something else."

He is "neither ruling out nor ruling in" going back to politics.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Prashant Kishor
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

Related videos

What's Brewing

Trends show majority for TMC, cadres celebrate big win

Trends show majority for TMC, cadres celebrate big win

Tamil Nadu Polls: Interactive map

Tamil Nadu Polls: Interactive map

Kerala Polls: Interactive map

Kerala Polls: Interactive map

Assam Polls: Interactive map

Assam Polls: Interactive map

West Bengal Polls: Interactive map

West Bengal Polls: Interactive map

Elusive peace on the western front

Elusive peace on the western front

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

 