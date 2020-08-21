'Pray that Lord Ganesha bless us all to overcome Covid'

Pray that Lord Ganesha bless us all to overcome Covid-19 pandemic: President Ram Nath Kovind

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 21 2020, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2020, 19:32 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind. Credit: PTI Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted citizens on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday and prayed that Lord Ganesha bless all to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ganesha, is an expression of people's enthusiasm, joy and forbearance in taking every section of society along on this occasion, he said.

"At present, we are facing the challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic. I hope and pray that Lord Ganesha bless us all to overcome this pandemic at the earliest possible and we all live a happy and healthy life," the President said.

On this festival, "let us pledge to strengthen the mutual harmony, fraternity and unity among all citizens of the country", he said.

Kovind extended his best wishes and heartiest congratulations to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the statement said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ram Nath Kovind
Ganesh Chaturthi
President of India
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

How many tweets were taken down by Twitter in 2019 H2?

How many tweets were taken down by Twitter in 2019 H2?

Covid-19: Friday prayers held in Jamia Masjid Srinagar

Covid-19: Friday prayers held in Jamia Masjid Srinagar

Contact tracing apps alone cannot check Covid-19 spread

Contact tracing apps alone cannot check Covid-19 spread

The Lead: Film criticism and Indian cinema

The Lead: Film criticism and Indian cinema

 