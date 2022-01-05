Praying for your speedy recovery: Mamata to Kejriwal

Praying for your speedy recovery, get well soon: Mamata Banerjee to Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal on Tuesday said he has tested positive for the virus with 'mild symptoms' and has isolated himself at home

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 05 2022, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 15:40 ist
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Credit: AFP file photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wished for speedy recovery of her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal who has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a message on Twitter, Kejriwal on Tuesday said he has tested positive for the virus with "mild symptoms" and has isolated himself at home.

He urged those who came in contact with him in the last few days to quarantine and get tested for coronavirus infection.

"I pray for your speedy recovery, @ArvindKejriwal ji. Get well soon and take care of yourself!" Banerjee tweeted responding to Kejriwal's message on the micro-blogging site.

According to officials, this is the first time Kejriwal has tested positive for Covid-19.

In April last year, his wife Sunita Kejriwal had tested positive for coronavirus and while the AAP national convenor had developed symptoms, he tested negative.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mamata Banerjee
Arvind Kejriwal
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dog finds help, leads cops to owner's car crash

Dog finds help, leads cops to owner's car crash

Here's how to get rid of 'moths' eating your clothes

Here's how to get rid of 'moths' eating your clothes

5 Deepika Padukone movies that are too good to miss

5 Deepika Padukone movies that are too good to miss

DH Toon | 'Bulli Bai' arrests: Education means nothing?

DH Toon | 'Bulli Bai' arrests: Education means nothing?

NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched telescope

NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched telescope

Island in the sun

Island in the sun

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

 