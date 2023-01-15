Pre-planned organised disruptions not good for democracy: LS Speaker Birla

Pre-planned organised disruptions of parliamentary proceedings are not good for democracy, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, delivering the valedictory address at the 83rd All India Presiding Officers Conference in Jaipur recently.

Birla emphasized that the proceedings of the legislatures should run smoothly without any disruption, especially during the Question Hour. He stressed on maintaining dignity and decorum in the House and for increasing the number of sittings. He suggested to the presiding officers of the state legislative assemblies and the councils to encourage public representatives, who would .participate in good debates and discussions, and to prepare an action plan to act against the ones who would constantly obstruct the proceedings.

He observed that India's democracy inspired all countries, so the presiding officers and public representatives should contribute in making legislative bodies ideal institutions. The debates and discussions enrich legislation; pre-planned organized disruptions are not good for democracy, said Birla.

The LS Speaker said that the All India Presiding Officers' Conference had always played an important role in establishing sound democratic traditions and parliamentary practices and procedures in legislative bodies and for sharing best practices among different legislatures. In the 83rd Conference, nine resolutions were adopted to make democracy more accountable, participative and meaningful. He highlighted that in the Amrit Kaal of independence, when the country is witnessing massive transformation, the role of legislatures has become more important. Emphasizing on meaningful, disciplined and productive discussions in the legislative bodies.

He said that there should be maximum dialogue in the Houses, proper use of technology and strong connection between the people and the legislature.