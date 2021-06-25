Pregnant women can be vaccinated against Covid-19: MoFHW

In a change in its earlier stance, Union Health Ministry on Friday said that pregnant women "can and should" be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The directive comes amidst growing concern overexposure of expectant mothers (and their children) to the deadly virus.

"The Health Ministry has given guidelines that the vaccine can be given to pregnant women. Vaccination is useful for them and should be given," Dr Balram Bhargava, Director-General of the Indian Council for Medical Research, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, the ministry had said that pregnant and lactating women should not be administered the Covid-19 vaccine. It had said that the decision was because women who are pregnant, lactating or expecting pregnancy confirmation have not been part of any vaccine trials.