UP to allow malls to sell premium, imported liquor

Premium, imported liquor can be sold in UP shopping malls from August 25: Officials

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 25 2020, 20:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 20:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Premium, foreign and imported brands of liquor will be available in shopping malls from August 25, but there will be no permission to serve it inside the premises, officials said on Saturday.

Additional Chief Secretary, Excise, Sanjay Bhoosreddy said, "In view of the increasing trend of people purchasing various items from the shopping malls in the past few years, permission has been granted to sell costly foreign liquor in the shopping malls. Customers can buy imported foreign liquor, scotch manufactured in India, brandy, gin and all brands of wine from the shopping malls."

In a statement issued here, he said, "Permission to sell vodka and rum, whose cost is more than Rs 700, and beer cans which are more than Rs 160, has also been granted."

The annual licence fee of such shops has been fixed at Rs 12 lakh, which can be obtained by any person, company, firm or society. Customers can enter the shops, and can choose their brand of liquor.

The licensing process will start from July 27, he said.

All such shops have to be air-conditioned, Bhoosreddy said, and added that there will be no permission to serve liquor inside the shopping malls.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Liquor
Alcohol

What's Brewing

How you can volunteer for Covid-19 vaccine trials

How you can volunteer for Covid-19 vaccine trials

The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave

The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave

‘Dil Bechara’ review: Sushant steals the show

‘Dil Bechara’ review: Sushant steals the show

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

 