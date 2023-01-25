President's Address Live: G20 gives India key role in contributing to building a better world, says Murmu

4th Republic Day celebrations to take place oat revamped Central Vista avenue
The 74th Republic Day celebrations will take place on the revamped Central Vista avenue as well as be the first at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed Kartavya Path.
901 police personnel awarded medals
A total of 901 police personnel drawn from the CAPFs and state forces have been awarded various service medals, including for gallant action, on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, the Union home ministry said Wednesday.
The Republic Day parade will commence at 10:30 am on January 26
The R-Day parade is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am on January 26 will be broadcast live on news channels and YouTube channels of Doordarshan and Press Information Bureau.
President's address to be followed by broadcast in regional languages
The address will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 2130 hrs onwards on its regional networks.
President's address will be broadcast at 7 p.m.
"The address will be broadcast from 1900 hrs on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR), and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version," according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.
President Droupadi Murmu to address nation on eve of Republic Day
President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on Wednesday on the eve of the 74th Republic Day, her maiden speech on the occasion.
To maintain the balance between development and environment, we have to look at the ancient traditions with a new perspective: Murmu
We also have to reconsider our basic priorities, Murmu said. "The scientific dimensions of traditional life-values have to be understood."
I heartily bless all the lovely children for their bright future: Murmu
I appreciate each and every citizen contributing towards the progress of the country: Murmu
I especially appreciate the brave soldiers who guard our borders and are always ready for any sacrifice and sacrifice: Murmu
If we want our children to lead a happy life on this earth then we need to change our lifestyle: Murmu
Global warming and climate change are challenges that need to be addressed urgently, says Murmu
G20 chairmanship gives India very important role in contributing to building a better world: Murmu
NEP makes our civilisational lessons relevant for contemporary life while also preparing learners for 21st century challenges: Murmu
Tribal communities have lessons to offer in many areas, from protecting the environment to making society more cohesive: Murmu
Our aim is not only to remove obstacles in lives of weaker sections and help them grow, but also to learn from those communities: Murmu
Last year India became fifth largest economy in the world; this win achieved against global backdrop of economic uncertainty: Murmu
India's success due to timely & pro-active interventions from Govt, Murmu hails ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative
India among fastest-growing major economies: Murmu
India's progress would not have been possible without the guidance from the collective wisdom of the framers of the Constitution: Murmu
India has moved from being a poor and illiterate nation to a confident nation on the world stage: Murmu
When we celebrate Republic Day, we celebrate what we have achieved, together, as a nation: President Droupadi Murmu in an address to the nation on the eve of 74th Republic Day
Murmu addresses nation on the eve of 74th Republic Day
