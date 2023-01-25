President's Address Live: G20 gives India key role in contributing to building a better world, says Murmu

  • updated: Jan 25 2023, 19:28 ist
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on Wednesday the eve of the 74th Republic Day, her maiden speech on the occasion.
  • 19:27

    To maintain the balance between development and environment, we have to look at the ancient traditions with a new perspective: Murmu

    We also have to reconsider our basic priorities, Murmu said. "The scientific dimensions of traditional life-values ​​have to be understood."

  • 19:26

    I heartily bless all the lovely children for their bright future: Murmu

  • 19:26

    I appreciate each and every citizen contributing towards the progress of the country: Murmu

  • 19:25

    I especially appreciate the brave soldiers who guard our borders and are always ready for any sacrifice and sacrifice: Murmu

  • 19:24

     If we want our children to lead a happy life on this earth then we need to change our lifestyle: Murmu

  • 19:22

    Global warming and climate change are challenges that need to be addressed urgently, says Murmu

  • 19:21

    G20 chairmanship gives India very important role in contributing to building a better world: Murmu

  • 19:20

    NEP makes our civilisational lessons relevant for contemporary life while also preparing learners for 21st century challenges: Murmu

  • 19:19

    Tribal communities have lessons to offer in many areas, from protecting the environment to making society more cohesive: Murmu

  • 19:17

    Our aim is not only to remove obstacles in lives of weaker sections and help them grow, but also to learn from those communities: Murmu

  • 19:14

    Last year India became fifth largest economy in the world; this win achieved against global backdrop of economic uncertainty: Murmu

  • 19:13

    India's success due to timely & pro-active interventions from Govt, Murmu hails ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative

  • 19:13

    India among fastest-growing major economies: Murmu

  • 19:08

    India's progress would not have been possible without the guidance from the collective wisdom of the framers of the Constitution: Murmu

  • 19:08

    India has moved from being a poor and illiterate nation to a confident nation on the world stage: Murmu

  • 19:04

    When we celebrate Republic Day, we celebrate what we have achieved, together, as a nation: President Droupadi Murmu in an address to the nation on the eve of 74th Republic Day

  • 19:04

    Murmu addresses nation on the eve of 74th Republic Day

  • 18:54

    4th Republic Day celebrations to take place oat revamped Central Vista avenue

    The 74th Republic Day celebrations will take place on the revamped Central Vista avenue as well as be the first at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed Kartavya Path.

  • 18:52

    901 police personnel awarded medals

    A total of 901 police personnel drawn from the CAPFs and state forces have been awarded various service medals, including for gallant action, on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, the Union home ministry said Wednesday.

  • 18:50

    The Republic Day parade will commence at 10:30 am on January 26

    The R-Day parade is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am on January 26 will be broadcast live on news channels and YouTube channels of Doordarshan and Press Information Bureau.

  • 18:16

    President's address to be followed by broadcast in regional languages

    The address will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 2130 hrs onwards on its regional networks.

  • 18:08

    President's address will be broadcast at 7 p.m.

    "The address will be broadcast from 1900 hrs on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR), and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version," according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

  • 18:06

    President Droupadi Murmu to address nation on eve of Republic Day

    President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on Wednesday on the eve of the 74th Republic Day, her maiden speech on the occasion.

