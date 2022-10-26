President Droupadi Murmu greets citizens on Bhai Dooj

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the occasion of Bhai Dooj and called on them to strengthen the resolve to ensure respect and safety for women.

In a tweet in Hindi, she said the festival of Bhai Dooj is a symbol of love and trust between a brother and a sister.

"My warm greetings to all the countrymen on Bhai Dooj, a symbol of affection and trust between brother and sister. On this auspicious occasion, let us strengthen our resolve to ensure respect and safety for all women. I wish that this festival enhances the spirit of mutual brotherhood," Murmu said.