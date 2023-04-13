Prez Murmu pays tribute to Jallianwala Bagh martyrs

President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Jallianwala Bagh martyrs

Hundreds of people protesting against the Rowlatt Act were gunned down by British forces without any provocation on this day in 1919 at Jallianwala Bagh

PTI
New Delhi,
  • Apr 13 2023, 12:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 12:25 ist
President Murmu at the Jallianwala Bagh memorial. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday paid tributes to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Hundreds of people protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Act, which granted the colonial administration repressive powers, were gunned down by British forces without any provocation on this day in 1919 at Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab's Amritsar.

“My humble tribute on behalf of the countrymen to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh! Recently I had the opportunity to visit the holy place and pay homage to those braves. The people of India will always be grateful to those freedom fighters who sacrificed their everything,” the president tweeted in Hindi.

 

