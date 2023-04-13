President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Jallianwala Bagh martyrs

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday paid tributes to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Hundreds of people protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Act, which granted the colonial administration repressive powers, were gunned down by British forces without any provocation on this day in 1919 at Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab's Amritsar.
“My humble tribute on behalf of the countrymen to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh! Recently I had the opportunity to visit the holy place and pay homage to those braves. The people of India will always be grateful to those freedom fighters who sacrificed their everything,” the president tweeted in Hindi.
जलियांवाला बाग के बलिदानियों को देशवासियों की ओर से मेरी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! हाल ही में मुझे उस पवित्र स्थल का दर्शन करने और उन वीरों को श्रद्धा सुमन अर्पित करने का अवसर मिला था। अपना सर्वस्व न्योछावर करने वाले उन स्वाधीनता सेनानियों के प्रति भारतवासी सदैव कृतज्ञ रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/eQxHKlSRSN
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 13, 2023
