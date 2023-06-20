President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, CM Naveen Patnaik wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

As Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath start their nine-day sojourn to their aunt's place at Gundicha Temple in Puri on Tuesday, the president, prime minister, Odisha chief minister and several other leaders greeted the people on the occasion of the Rath Yatra.

President Droupadi Murmu greeted people on the occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life.

"On the occasion of the commencement of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen, especially the devotees of Lord Jagannath. I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath that this festival of devotion and dedication brings happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life. Jai Jagannath," Murmu tweeted in Hindi and Odia.

ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ରଥଯାତ୍ରା ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ମୁଁ ସମସ୍ତ ଦେଶବାସୀଙ୍କୁ, ବିଶେଷ କରି ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ଭକ୍ତମାନଙ୍କୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଓ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଉଛି। ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରୁଛି ଯେ ଭକ୍ତି ଓ ସମର୍ପଣର ଏ ମହାପର୍ବ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ଜୀବନରେ ସୁଖ, ଶାନ୍ତି ଓ ସମୃଦ୍ଧି ଆଣିଦେଉ। ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ… pic.twitter.com/j0yIzDaBw7 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 20, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Rath Yatra, saying may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill everyone's lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment.

"Rath Yatra greetings to everyone. As we celebrate this sacred occasion, may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill our lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment," Modi said in a tweet.

Rath Yatra greetings to everyone. As we celebrate this sacred occasion, may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill our lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment. pic.twitter.com/ATvXmW3Yr0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2023

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in his Twitter post said: "With the blessings of the Lord and your cooperation, let us pave the way for the development of New Odisha."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra is a very sacred festival of Sanatan Dharma. It is observed with great devotion by crores of devotees across the country. "May this festival of Rath Yatra bring peace and prosperity in everyone’s life," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the 'Pahandi' (procession) of the trinity has started amid the chanting of slokas and shouting of 'Jai Jagannath' in Puri.

While the pahandi started at 9:30 am, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) said the procession of deities will be completed by 12.30 pm while 'Chhera Panhara' (sweeping of chariots by golden broom) will be held between 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm. The chariots will be pulled at 4 PM.