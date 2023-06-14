Murmu to review Combined Graduation Parade on June 17

President Droupadi Murmu to review Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy, Hyderabad on Jun 17

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 14 2023, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 18:06 ist
President Droupadi Murmu. Credit: PTI Photo

 President Droupadi Murmu will review the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy (AFA) in Hyderabad on June 17, officials said.

The CGP of the 211th course with full military splendour will be held at the AFA, Dundigal to mark the successful completion of the demanding and challenging pre-commissioning training of the flight cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF), the defence ministry said in a statement.

The president would be the chief guest on the occasion and the reviewing officer (RO) of the CGP, it added.

Also Read | President Murmu to meet Koraga community members in 3-day programme

During the parade, which will mark the successful completion of training, ranks on the shoulders of the flight cadets are unveiled, representing the award of the President's Commission, the statement said.

The RO also pins the "Wings" and "Brevets" on the chest of the cadets, depending on the branch they are being commissioned into.

The ceremony includes the presentation of "Wings" and "Brevets" to officers of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and cadets from friendly foreign countries who have been trained by the IAF, the statement said.

The flight cadet of the flying branch standing first in the order of merit will be given the privilege of commanding the parade and awarded the "Sword of Honour" and the President's Plaque in recognition of his or her performance. The flight cadet standing first in the overall order of merit in the ground duty branches will also be presented with the President's Plaque, the statement said.

