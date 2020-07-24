Prez flags off flood relief supplies for three states

President flags off relief supplies for flood-affected people of Assam, Bihar and UP

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 24 2020, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 14:58 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind arrives to flag off trucks loaded with relief materials for UP, Bihar and Assam that are affected simultaneously by floods and coronavirus pandemic Credit: PTI Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday flagged off nine trucks of Red Cross relief supplies for the flood-affected people of Assam, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh from Rashtrapati Bhavan here, according to an official statement.

The relief material included items such as tarpaulins, tents, saris, dhotis, cotton blankets, kitchen sets, mosquito nets, bed sheets, buckets and two water purification units, it said.

"In addition, Covid-19 protection items such as surgical masks, PPE kits, gloves and face shields are also part of the relief material flagged off by President Kovind,” the statement said.

These items are meant to safeguard and protect health workers associated with the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) medical services in these states as well as the volunteers of IRCS who are at the forefront of flood relief and rehabilitation efforts, it said.

Kovind is the President of the IRCS.

These relief supplies for the flood-affected people of Assam, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh shall be carried from Delhi to the states by train and will be received by the state Red Cross branches, the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

READ: Centre announces Rs 346 cr to tackle flood situation in Assam

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan was also present during the event.

The supply of these materials is in continuation and in addition to the material already provided by IRCS to be distributed by the state Red Cross branches to the affected people, it said.

On the occasion of flagging off, R K Jain, General Secretary, IRCS briefed the president on the initiatives and the work done by IRCS to serve the people affected by floods and Covid-19 in different parts of the country, the statement said.

Officials of the President's secretariat and IRCS were also present on the occasion, it said.

Ram Nath Kovind
Uttar Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Indian Red Cross Society
flood relief

