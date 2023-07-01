President hopes 50% of practising CAs will be women by 2047

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday expressed hope that 50 per cent of the practising chartered accountants in the country will be women by 2047.
Efforts should be made to ensure that the chartered accountancy profession becomes a "pillar of economic governance", the President said.
She was speaking at a function to mark the 75th Chartered Accountants' Day organised by the ICAI in the national capital.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has nearly 4 lakh members and more than 8 lakh students.
A new CA (Chartered Accountant) scheme was launched at the event.
