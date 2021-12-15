President condoles Group Captain Varun Singh's death

President Kovind condoles Group Captain Varun Singh's death

Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a visit to Bangladesh, took to social media to praise the late Group Captain

PTI
PTI, Dhaka,
  • Dec 15 2021, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 15:12 ist
Group Captain Varun Singh. Credit: IANS Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday condoled the death of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was seriously injured in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8, and said he displayed the "soldierly spirit of valour and indomitable courage".

Group Captain Singh was the lone survivor of the crash in which Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel were killed.

“Sad to learn that Group Captain Varun Singh breathed his last after putting up a valiant fight for life. Though badly injured in the chopper crash, he displayed the soldierly spirit of valour and indomitable courage. The nation is grateful to him. My condolences to his family,” President Kovind said in a tweet.

 

Group Captain Singh, a decorated air warrior, died on Wednesday at a military hospital in Bengaluru, the IAF said.

